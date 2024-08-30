Indigenous Lands in the Amazon Most Invaded by Gold Mining Experience Explosion of Fires

Three of the most invaded indigenous lands by illegal miners in the Amazon experienced an explosion of fires in August.

In addition to the daily coexistence with a siege by invaders, the communities face the incidence of forest fires in a way not seen in the last decade.

Sarare Indigenous Land. ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/Folhapress )

The Kayapó Indigenous Land, in southern Pará, is the traditional territory with the largest area occupied by illegal gold mining. In August, up until last Wednesday (28), there were 746 heat spots.

The second indigenous land with the most fires in August, according to records from Inpe, is Munduruku, in southwestern Pará. In 28 days, 217 heat spots were recorded in the territory.

A small territory of 250 Nambikwara —the Sararé land, in southwestern Mato Grosso, near the border with Bolivia— is the third indigenous land in the Amazon with the most fires this month.

Twenty months after Lula's administration began, the government has not started actions to remove invaders and return the territory to the indigenous peoples in the three indigenous lands.