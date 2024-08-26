Producers and Brazilian Government See Signs of Criminal Activity in Fires

The Federal Police opened two investigations to probe the suspicion of criminal action in the fires in São Paulo. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas also deployed the Civil Police to investigate the case.

On social media, President Lula suggested that the fires may have been caused by "management fires" set by producers in the region.

Firefighters are attempting to extinguish a fire in the municipality of Dumont (SP) on Saturday - Reuters

Representatives of the sector also claim to believe that the fires were intentionally set, as they started at separate points. However, they state that fire has not been used in production for decades, as everything is now mechanized.

It is estimated that just in sugarcane fields, the damage amounts to R$350 million.

The smoke caused an increase in respiratory issues in the Ribeirão Preto region, and the State Health Department created a 24-hour emergency service to assist patients.

"It was like a horror movie," said Mayra Gatti, a resident of a high-end condominium who had to leave her home.