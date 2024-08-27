Wildfires Leave Eight Brazilian States and the Federal District With Unhealthy Air

São Paulo

Residents of at least eight states and the Federal District suffered this Monday (26) from unhealthy air due to the smoke from recent wildfires, and some regions reached the maximum levels of pollution.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL - 26-08/2024: Smoke from wildfires makes the Pilot Plan disappear on the horizon in Brasília. (FOTO: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, FOLHA) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

The information comes from the Swiss-based website IQAir, which displays air quality data from stations worldwide.

The air pollution plume extends from the far west of Amazonas and passes through areas of Acre, Rondônia, Pará, Tocantins, Goiás, the Federal District, and Minas Gerais, reaching São Paulo.

Data from the platform indicated Porto Velho (Rondônia) as the city with the most polluted air in the country, at the "very unhealthy" level – the second worst on the scale. Following were Rio Branco, Manaus, Recife, and São Paulo.

Meanwhile, the sky over Brasília was once again covered in smoke caused by forest fires. This situation has occurred since Sunday morning when the haze obscured the horizon in the federal capital.