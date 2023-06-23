Betting sites need to pay for the financial education of customers, says president of Brazilian Federation

Brasília and São Paulo

Football mogul for 43 years and president of the São Paulo Football Federation since 2015, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, 70, says that Brazilian legislation is lagging behind the most recent changes in Brazilian football, driven by the expansion of the virtual betting market.



According to Bastos, this gray area has generated financial losses for the Brazilian sport, as online betting companies do not pay taxes.

Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of FPF, during an interview with Folha - Moacyr Lopes Junior/Folhapress

On the other hand, he says that it is possible that this scenario has created an inflated market for all agents, including communication companies, which tends to wither with the implementation of charges

Deregulation also explains, according to him, the lack of rigor in the punishments of those who have been involved in match-fixing schemes.

Bastos proposes that new legislation include mechanisms to mitigate the harmful effects of betting, such as the definition of limits regarding who can or cannot place a bet, based on income criteria, in addition to the funding of financial education courses by betting companies.

