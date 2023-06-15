Changes Halt The Creation of the Brazilian League of Clubs

São Paulo

A year and a half away from the end of the current television contract, the creation of the Brazilian League of Clubs is at an impasse.

Libra (Brazilian Football League) saw three of its members reject the proposal from Mubadala, an investment fund linked to the monarchy of the United Arab Emirates. The investor has already changed the proposal three times to try to get the teams to join in writing.

The LFF (Liga Forte Futebol), on the other hand, has the financial proposal of the North American Serengeti and has more teams associated, but they are not the ones with the largest crowd of supporters in the country.

The single league is currently not possible because there is no sense of unity among the 40 teams that make up the Brazilian Series A and B. And today, neither Mubadala nor the Serengeti has the concrete prospect of counting on all of them.

If the situation persists, there will only be broadcasting rights negotiation blocks and the championship may remain in the hands of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Translated by Cassy Dias

