Brazilian Football Confederation confirms Diniz as National Team's coach until Ancelotti arrives

São Paulo

Fernando Diniz, the coach of the Fluminense football team, signed this Tuesday (4) a contract to lead the Brazilian National Team on an interim basis, for one year, while the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) awaits the arrival of the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, from Real Madrid. Diniz will remain in charge of the team from Rio de Janeiro for the remainder of the season, but will also be at the service of the Brazilian National Team on call-up days and on dates established by FIFA, reserved for matches between national teams.

The coach should make his debut on September 4, when Brazil will face Bolivia in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The information was initially published by the ge.globo website.

The coach Fernando Diniz, who will take over the Brazilian national team as an interim - Divulgação/CBF

At night, the agreement was confirmed by the president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo Rodrigues. "He will manage the national team with autonomy. Even if Ancelotti wants him to continue, he didn't want to focus on that now. We understand that there is no harm to Fluminense", said the director.

The Italian coach has a verbal agreement with the CBF, but will only present himself when he is released by his current club, with which he has a contract for another year. The interim coach will be presented at the entity's headquarters this Wednesday (5), at 3 pm (Brasília time).

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language