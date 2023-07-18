Companies will release employees to watch women's World Cup games

Companies from different sectors are going to release employees from work so they can watch the games of the Brazilian women's football team in the Women's World Cup, which starts on Thursday (20), in Australia and New Zealand. Even though it is not mandatory, according to the companies, the objective of the initiative is to promote diversity and value the championship, following the model adopted in the men's tournament. The competition runs until the 20th of next month.



In the bakery group Bimbo —from the Pullman, Plusvita, Rap10, and Ana Maria brands—, all employees will be free to watch the participation of the Brazilian team. The activities of the production lines and distribution centers will be gradually adjusted during the games.

Brazilian Cristiane contests a header against French player Baithy in the clash between the two national teams at the 2019 World Cup. The teams will face each other again in 2023. - Franck Fife/AFP



Employees in the administrative area will have breaks in the office. "Currently, the company has about 21% of women globally and, specifically in leadership positions, there are already more than 25%. We are promoting more and more initiatives to accelerate this process", said in a note Mário Escotero, vice president of People management.



The Boticário group will also adopt a different working schedule on the days when the women's team will be playing. Those working on-site will have a structure set up in the cafeterias or auditoriums, depending on the times of the games; those working in a hybrid or remote scheme will start working one hour after the games or will be released one hour before the match. According to the company, 60% of the workforce is made up of women, and they occupy 40% of leadership positions.

Translated by Cassy Dias

