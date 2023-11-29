Operation Investigates Results of the 2022 Brazilian League Games

São Paulo and Goiânia

In a new action investigating possible match-fixing in football, the Public Prosecutor's Office of Goiás (MP-GO) launched the third phase of Operation Penalidade Máxima, which investigates the suspicion of fraud in seven matches, including games from the 2022 Brazilian League and the 2023 Goiás and Paraíba state championships.

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Avai - Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 12, 2022 Flamengo's Thiago Maia in action with Avai's Natanael Pimienta REUTERS/Sergio Moraes - REUTERS

Among the matches under investigation is the duel between Avaí and Flamengo in the second round of last year's Brazilian League, which ended with a 2-1 victory for the Santa Catarina club. The first goal of the match, for Flamengo, was an own goal by defender Wellington Nascimento.

The MP is also investigating two matches involving Náutico in the second round of the 2022 Brazilian Serie B, against Sampaio Corrêa and Criciúma. There are also two matches from the 2023 Goiano championship and two from the Paraibano championship this year.

The operation is a continuation of Penalidade Máxima 1 and 2, in February and April 2023, respectively, which resulted in three indictments, with 32 people accused of being part of a criminal organization and corruption in sports.

