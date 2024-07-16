'With Each Achievement, I Feel I Trust Myself even More,' Says Rebeca Andrade

Rio de Janeiro

Rebeca Andrade arrived at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as the gymnast who was trying to confirm her potential after overcoming three serious injuries to her right knee. She had no medals in major competitions but returned from Japan with two: gold in vault and silver in the all-around.

(FILES) Winner Brazil's Rebeca Andrade celebrates after winning the Women's Vault Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 7, 2023. Before reaching artistic gymnastics heaven, Rebeca Andrade went through paths full of thorns. To Brazil's delight, she never gave up and now promises to shower herself with gold at Santiago 2023, her first Pan American Games.

She will arrive at the Paris Games consolidated as one of the world's greatest gymnasts. In the three World Championships held since Tokyo, she won nine medals, including gold in the all-around in 2022 and another in vault, defeating the acclaimed Simone Biles (USA), in 2023.

In France, she can compete for up to six medals, making her the name with the most potential for achievements in the Brazilian delegation.

"Each year, with each achievement, I have placed myself on another level," says Rebeca. "I am more mature. I can't say that I will get everything right, but I feel that I trust myself even more."

Besides competing with Biles in vault, she is among the favorites in the all-around and floor exercises. She also has chances in the uneven bars, balance beam, and the team competition.