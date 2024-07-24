Brazil's 2024 Olympic Uniform Receives Criticism on Social Media

São Paulo

A week before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, set for next Friday (26), Brazil's uniform, made by Riachuelo, is receiving criticism on social media. Some comments suggest that the outfit chosen for the opening ceremony is too simple, common, and even conservative.

Riachuelo presents the uniforms for Team Brazil for the Olympics (Foto: Divulgação )

On X (formerly Twitter), users even created another version of the opening ceremony outfits using artificial intelligence.

Riachuelo, the sponsor of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) and the official fashion brand of Team Brazil, states that the uniforms explore the country's fauna and flora and illustrate the strength of Brazilian biodiversity. The color palette of the shirts refers to the Brazilian flag, with shades of green, blue, and yellow present in most pieces. The denim jackets that are part of the opening ceremony outfits were embroidered by embroiderers from Timbaúba dos Batistas, a town in the semi-arid region of Rio Grande do Norte.

Ana Vaz, an image consultant and creator of the Butique de Cursos, believes that the outfit for the opening ceremony does not bring elements that connect the country's characteristics to the importance of the event. "The uniforms, as a whole, use very simple and common style and production solutions, which are not what we expect in an event as special as the Olympics. When we focus mainly on the opening ceremony uniforms, we have pieces that say very little about us, about Brazil."

