After Amputation, Brazilian Conceição Geremias, Pan-American Gold Medalist, Asks for Help

São Paulo

Conceição Geremias, 67, has always been accustomed to facing challenges throughout her life.

Especially in sports, where she made a career in the heptathlon, which consists of seven events: 100 meters hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meters, long jump, javelin throw, and 800 meters.

Conceição Geremias, 67. - Arquivo Pessoal

Conceição was born in Campinas (SP) and worked in the fields before becoming an athlete.

She won the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Caracas (Venezuela) in 1983, an unprecedented achievement for Brazilian heptathlon until then. She also participated in the Moscow-80, Los Angeles-84, and Seoul-88 Olympics.

However, she now faces her greatest challenge: an amputation of the foot and part of the left leg below the knee.

Conceição had tarsal tunnel syndrome, characterized by pain in the ankles, feet, and nerve damage connecting the heel and the sole of the foot.

"I had surgery, but there were complications, there was poor circulation. The last resort was to amputate or lose my life."

The challenge of the amputation is even greater for someone who never abandoned competitions. She started playing volleyball and continued in the heptathlon (master category).

From now on, Conceição will have unexpected costs. "There is physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and then thinking about a prosthesis. There is also a hospital bed, bubble mattress, I will need caregivers, one for the day, another for the night."

To get help, a collective fundraising campaign was launched to raise R$ 50,000. Donations can be made through a website.

Read the article in the original language