Police Took Selfies with the Injured, Says Bloodied Argentine at Maracanã

Buenos Aires

A fan who had to be taken out on a stretcher from Maracanã on Tuesday (21), bloodied after the brawl that delayed the game between Brazil and Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers, claimed that police took selfies with the injured and photos of the X-ray of a man's broken arm "as war trophies."

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 21-11-2023: Argentine fan injured in brawl before the game between Brazil and Argentina.(Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress, ESPORTE) - Folhapress

He says about eight Argentines witnessed the scene, and one of the officers wore the blue and white shirt of the Bepe (specialized stadium battalion).

When asked if the conduct of the police was being internally investigated, the Military Police of RJ reissued a general note about the confusion, saying that the detachment "rigorously fulfilled its mission." In an interview with the Argentine channel TyC Sports on Wednesday (22), the man identified only as Eugenio, who lives in Rio, said he did not participate in the confusion and hit his head when he fell against an iron separating the stadium stairs. He woke up handcuffed on the stretcher and had to pay a bail of R$ 200 to leave the place at 4 a.m.

