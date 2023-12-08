Santos, Pelé's Club, Is Relegated for The First Time in the Brazilian Championship

São Paulo

For the first time in its history, Santos has been relegated to the second division of the Brazilian Championship.

Santos (SP), 06/12/2023 - Santos vs Fortaleza (Foto: Guilherme Dionizio/Código 19/Folhapress) - Código 19

To stay in the first division without depending on other results, the São Paulo team needed to defeat Fortaleza in the last round but lost 2-1. The second goal for the northeastern team came in injury time in the second half.

The São Paulo team entered the final round still with a chance to save itself, but Bahia's victory over Atlético-MG and Vasco's win over Bragantino sealed the club's first relegation.

Santos finished the competition in 17th place with 43 points. Bahia finished 16th with 44 points, and Vasco finished 15th with 45.

After the final whistle, players lay on the field, many of them in tears, including coach Marcelo Fernandes.

In the vicinity of the stadium, fans also clashed with the police, who dispersed the crowd with tear gas bombs. Buses were set on fire in the city.

