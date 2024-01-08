Dorival Júnior Accepts Invitation to Lead the Brazilian National Team

São Paulo

Dorival Júnior will be the new coach of the Brazilian national team. The 61-year-old professional accepted the invitation from the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol or CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, and will leave São Paulo to fill the position left by Fernando Diniz, who was dismissed on Friday (5).

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Gremio - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 21, 2023 Sao Paulo coach Dorival Junior before the match REUTERS/Carla Carniel - REUTERS

The announcement was made by the tricolor club, which is now looking for alternatives in the market. To remove Dorival from the team, the national confederation will pay the rescission fine of the contract, equivalent to about R$ 4 million.

Contacts took place throughout the week when Ednaldo was reinstated as the president of the CBF by the Supreme Federal Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal or STF) minister Gilmar Mendes. Back in his seat, the leader made the decision to dismiss Diniz and approached Dorival.

The coach expressed concern about the turmoil in the CBF, which is experiencing intense political strife and a movement for Ednaldo's departure. However, he became reassured upon learning that the favorite in case of a new election—the president of the São Paulo Football Federation, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos—is supportive of his work.

Read the article in the original language