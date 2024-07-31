Talking About Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade Contemplates Her Own Retirement

São Paulo

"It is something that makes everyone who loves gymnastics, who loves sports, proud. And it is an honor to compete alongside her, to cheer for her." Rebeca Andrade did not spare any praise for Simone Biles, the star of the night when Brazil won its first team medal in gymnastics on Tuesday (30) in Paris. She went further. When asked about the future of gymnastics without the American, she contemplated her own retirement from the sport.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Team Final - Bercy Arena, Paris, France - July 30, 2024. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil reacts after performing on the balance beam. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli - Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS

"Simone is a reference for the entire world. Not just for gymnastics, but for many athletes. Being able to watch, see how she competes, and especially how happy she is here is very gratifying," said Rebeca.

Her complimentary remarks led to a calm reflection on retirement. "I also don't know what it will be like when she's no longer here because I don't know if I will be either, but we will continue to cheer for all the girls."

"At some point, sports come to an end; it's part of life, it's a cycle. I accept this very well," declared the gymnast, who is competing in four more finals in Paris.

