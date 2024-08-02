Biles Says She Cant Take Competing Against Rebeca Andrade Anymore: 'I'm Tired'

Paris

Simone Biles had a memorable day on Thursday (1st) in Paris, reclaiming her spot as the Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics in the individual all-around. To achieve this, the star had to surpass Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, which required effort and focus.

Despite being rivals, Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade have always shown support for each other. - Getty Images

"I don't want to compete with Rebeca anymore! I'm tired. She's very close to me; I've never had an athlete so close. This definitely kept me alert and brought out the best athlete in me. So, I'm excited and proud to compete with her, but n-no," she joked.

Biles finished the competition at the Bercy Arena with 59.131 points, compared to the 57.932 points scored by the Brazilian, who took the silver.

"Good thing I did the double pike. I wasn't planning on it, but I knew the phenomenal athlete she is. We had similar scores in all events. So, I thought: ‘Yeah, I'll have to bring out my heaviest weapons this time’. I've never been so stressed before. Thank you, Rebeca," she smiled.