Zelenski's Chief of Staff Calls Lula's Special Adviser in Rapprochement Gesture

Brasília

In a gesture of rapprochement, Andrii Iermak, chief of staff of the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, made a call this Tuesday (13) to Celso Amorim, special adviser to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for foreign policy.

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski. - Oleksandr Popenko/Public Interest Journalism Lab/Divulgação

In the conversation —a demand from the Ukrainians—, Iermak discussed plans for holding an international peace summit and spoke of the importance of Brazil's participation. The summit would be held in an "easily accessible" location and would be part of a negotiation process.

The dialogue is part of Kyiv's initiative to get countries from the Global South to join the peace summit that is being planned to discuss ways out of the Ukraine War.

According to the Brazilian government, Iermak's call to Amorim was "very positive" and helps to ease the relationship between Brazil and Ukraine, damaged by statements by President Lula viewed as leaning towards Vladimir Putin.

Translated by Cassy Dias

