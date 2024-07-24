South Korean Ambassador Receives the Title of Citizen of Rio

Rio de Janeiro

As a farewell to Brazil, South Korean ambassador Lim Ki-mo, famous for going viral singing Brazilian songs, received a tribute from the Rio de Janeiro City Council on Monday night (22). At the Renascença club in Rio, during the Samba do Trabalhador session, Lim received the title of honorary citizen of Rio de Janeiro from the council president, Carlo Caiado (PSD).

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 22.07.2023: Lim Ki-mo received the title of citizen of Rio de Janeiro. (Foto: Ricardo Della Coletta/Folhapress) - Ricardo Della Coletta/Folhapress

It was at Renascença where Lim went viral on social media singing "Trem das Onze" by Adoniran Barbosa in the samba session. "Some videos of me singing, like 'Evidências' and 'Cheia de Manias,' had already gone viral on the internet. But the night I sang at Renascença Club was the most memorable experience," the ambassador told Folha.

Lim is preparing to return to Seoul after serving as ambassador in Brazil since May 2021. Before that, he was his country's ambassador to Argentina. On Monday night, the ambassador was received as a celebrity at the samba session. He posed for photos and greeted several participants, always assisted by an aide who helped with translation. He was brought to the stage by Caiado and sang "Não Deixe o Samba Morrer," a classic recorded by Alcione. "What I will do from this moment on is sing samba, love Rio de Janeiro, until I die. That's why 'Don't let samba die...'"

