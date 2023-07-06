Brazil and US will not always agree, says Brazilian ambassador in Washington

Washington

The first woman to run the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, one of the most prestigious positions of the diplomatic career, Maria Luiza Viotti acknowledges that "Brazil and the United States will not always agree on everything", but says that there is great convergence regarding democracy values and human rights values.

The new ambassador of Brazil in Washington, Maria Luiza Viotti, presents credentials to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House - White House

Viotti, 69, presented her credentials to the American president, Joe Biden, last Friday (30), when, according to her, the Democrat said he was committed to working with Lula on the climate agenda.



In an interview with Folha, the diplomat says that "it is natural" that there is frustration with Brazil's divergent positions, such as on issues related to the War in Ukraine and China, but says that the country has a "neutral position" in the current global order.

