Next to Lula, Petro Says Brazil Supports Political Reconciliation Plan in Venezuela

Bogotá

Colombia proposed holding a plebiscite in Venezuela to protect the human and political rights of opponents of dictator Nicolás Maduro — and Brazil supports the idea, according to Colombian leader Gustavo Petro, who met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Bogotá on Wednesday (17).

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend the inauguration of the International Book Fair (FilBo) in Bogota, Colombia April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez - REUTERS

Considered an ally of Maduro, Petro was in Caracas last week to discuss what he called a democratic proposal to ensure the "well-being of the Venezuelan people." He did not specify who his interlocutors were or reveal details of the plan at the time.

Now, however, he says he discussed the idea with Lula and that the Brazilian expressed his support. The leftist did not comment on the issue or answer journalists' questions about Venezuela.

In a joint statement, it reads that Lula and Petro "urged the government and opposition sectors to consider the possibility of reaching an agreement on democratic guarantees that can be endorsed at the polls" and "reiterated their repudiation of any type of sanctions that solely serve to increase the suffering of the Venezuelan people."

