Supreme Court Justice Concluded that There Is No evidence to Prove that Bolsonaro Sought Asylum at the Hungarian Embassy

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes concluded that there is no evidence to prove that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sought asylum at the Hungarian Embassy in Brasília in February this year. As revealed by The New York Times, the former president spent two days at the diplomatic mission in Brasília shortly after being targeted by a Federal Police (PF) operation and having his passport seized.

The visit raised suspicions that the former leader might have sought political asylum at the location, prompting the PF to open an investigation to investigate the case.

Bolsonaro spends two days at the Hungarian Embassy - Reprodução NYT

For Moraes, however, the intention to leave the country was not proven. "There is no concrete evidence indicating that the investigated party intended to obtain diplomatic asylum to leave the country and, consequently, hinder the ongoing criminal investigation," the justice decided.

The justice states that, although the locations of diplomatic missions have special protection, "they are not considered an extension of foreign territory" and, therefore, Bolsonaro did not commit "any violation of the precautionary measure of 'prohibition to leave the country'." "Effectively, the factual situation remains unchanged, and there is no need to change the precautionary measures already determined," the justice concluded, deciding to keep Bolsonaro prohibited from leaving the country and from contacting individuals investigated for the plot against the 2022 electoral process. Moraes, then, determined the archiving of the petition presented to the Supreme Court requesting an investigation against Bolsonaro due to his stay at the embassy.

Read the article in the original language