Promise of $655 million to Amazon Fund Has Not Yet Been Fulfilled

Despite the several announcements of donations to the Amazon Fund since Lula's (PT) victory in last year's presidential elections, the money has not yet arrived. In total, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, the EU (European Union), and Switzerland have announced that they would pass on R$ 3.2 billion ($ 655 million), but so far no installment has been delivered to the fund intended for forest conservation.

The oldest pledge is that of the Germans, who announced in November 2022, shortly after the elections, the release of €35 million for the fund. The country has been donating to the mechanism since 2010. The new transfer, however, has not yet arrived.

At the end of April this year, it was the turn of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to announce that the country intends to inject US$ 500 million into the Amazon Fund over the next five years. The release of funds, however, depends on the US Congress, where the proposal has not yet been forwarded.

In May, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged £80 million over three years. And, on the last July 7th, Switzerland announced that it would donate 5 million Swiss francs. The Swiss Confederation federal adviser Guy Parmelin said the money would be transferred "in the coming weeks".

