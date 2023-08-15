In Brazil, Ocasio-Cortez Meets with Brazilian Foreign Policy Adviser to Discuss Broad Cooperation for Climate

Brasília

After meeting with Celso Amorim, special foreign policy adviser to the presidency, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of the Democratic Party, said this Monday (14) that her trip to Brazil aims to establish broad cooperation with the country on issues such as climate and economic development.

American congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets ambassador Celso Amorim during a visit to the Planalto Palace in Brasília - Presidência da República

"We are starting the first day of a three-day tour in Brasilia to meet our counterparts, foster the Brazil-US relationship, and indeed highlight a path for cooperation on a wide variety of issues, such as climate, economic development, and more," stated AOC, as the American politician is known.

Other members of the delegation are fellow Democrats Joaquín Castro, Nydia Velázquez, Greg Casar, and Maxwell Frost. Misty Rebik, chief of staff for Bernie Sanders — an independent senator but aligned with the left wing of President Joe Biden's party — is also in the country to represent him. The entourage will stay in Brasília until Wednesday (14th) and then will stop by Santiago, Chile, and Bogotá, Colombia.

Translated by Cassy Dias

