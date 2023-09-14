Brazilian Minister of Justice Says the International Criminal Court Is Unbalanced

Brasília

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB), stated this Wednesday (13) that the ICC (International Criminal Court) today operates in an "unbalanced" way and endorsed President Lula's (PT) criticism of the fact that Brazil is a signatory to the court treaty while countries like the United States and China are not.

"The ICC belongs to some nations and not to all of them, and this is the warning that the president made, in the sense of the need for equality between countries. In other words: either everyone joins it or it makes no sense to have a court that is only to judge some and not others", said the minister.

Brazilian Justice and Public Security Minister Flavio Dino (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) - AFP

"This is the moment when, in this global projection that President Lula has, perhaps there will be this review of the statute", suggested Dino in reference to the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the Hague Court. "Either all countries join it, or, in fact, there might be recognition that it is a court that operates in an unbalanced way", he added while participating in an event in the Senate. The minister said that reviewing Brazil's participation in the ICC is still "a very new debate". He, however, also stated that Brazilian diplomacy will be able to evaluate the issue at "some point" — without answering whether he, personally, was against or in favor of it.

"President Lula has correctly warned that there is an imbalance in which some countries adhere to the jurisdiction of the ICC and others do not. This suggests that, at some point, Brazilian diplomacy may review adherence to this agreement, since there was no equality between nations in the application of this instrument."

Translated by Cassy Dias