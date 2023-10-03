Afghans even Try to Bribe NGOs after Brazil's Confusing New Policy

São Paulo

"Hello, I'm Mahsa [fictitious name], from Kabul, and I'm currently in Iran. I've been waiting for a humanitarian visa for two years. Help me get a visa for Brazil. I have money, if necessary."

Messages like this started to overflow the communication channels of NGOs that work to welcome migrants in Brazil since the government changed the humanitarian visa policy for Afghans.

GUARULHOS, SP, BRASIL, 29-06-2023: Refugees arriving from Afghanistan at Guarulhos International Airport. (Foto: Bruno Santos/ Folhapress) - Folhapress

The Afghan Refugee Rescue Organization, one of the NGOs that works with Afghans, started receiving messages offering bribes. It says that "regulatory loopholes could generate attempts at fraud and corruption across the entire third sector involved in the cause."

The main doubt is in the section that says that the granting of visas will be subjected to the existence of shelter vacancies by organizations that have signed agreements with the State.

The information has given rise to the interpretation that the migrant must be "invited" by an NGO or receive a "sponsorship letter".

The Ministry of Justice stated that NGOs will not interfere in the approval of visas and that no letter or document is required.

Translated by Cassy Dias

