"I Sprawled over the Bodies," Says Brazilian Who Survived Hamas Attack at Rave

Rafael Zimerman, 27, arrived in Israel in May. He had left Brazil, among other reasons, due to the lack of security in the country.
On Saturday (7), he went out to dance with friends. The party was interrupted by the invasion of militants from the Palestinian terrorist faction Hamas. Zimerman fled with two other Brazilians and hid in a shelter. "That's when hell began," he says. Armed men surrounded the place, threw grenades, and shot at them. The Brazilian says he had to pretend to be dead for hours.
"I sprawled over the bodies, I just wanted to die peacefully. I just wanted them to shoot me." He survived. He was rescued by security forces alongside Brazilian Rafaela Treistman. Treistman's boyfriend, Ranani Glazer, disappeared. Glazer's aunt confirmed to Folha on Monday (9) that he was found dead. Zimerman was injured in the back by shrapnel and had to be hospitalized.