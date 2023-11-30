Crisis between Venezuela and Guyana Prompts Brazil to Reinforce Northern Border

São Paulo

Brazil has strengthened its military presence in the northern region of the country due to the crisis sparked by the referendum on the annexation of a territory equivalent to two-thirds of Guyana, scheduled by Venezuela for Sunday (3).

"The Ministry of Defense has been monitoring the situation. Defense actions have been intensified in the region, promoting a greater military presence," said the ministry headed by José Múcio in a statement.

The government of Nicolas Maduro has organized the poll to ask Venezuelans to consider annexing the Essequibo region, which makes up two-thirds of tiny Guyana but is claimed by Caracas. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) - AFP

According to information obtained by Folha from military sources in the region, there is no alert for a major mobilization, leading to the belief that the Lula (PT) government is trying to send a warning to both governments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned about the crisis, which involves the dispute over the sovereignty of Esequibo, a territory that Venezuela claims has been theirs since the 19th century, contributing to the territorial confusion resulting from the colonial division of the Caribbean coast of South America.

In 1899, an international ruling declared that the region belonged to the then British Guiana, or English Guiana. In 1948, Venezuelans began a campaign denouncing the ruling as fraudulent, and in 1966, they signed an agreement with London to resolve the situation.

