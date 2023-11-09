Federal Police Arrests 2 Suspects with Ties to Hezbollah in Brazil for Plans to Attack Jews

Brasília and São Paulo

The Federal Police launched an operation this Wednesday (8) to prevent terrorist acts in the country. According to the investigation that led to the action, preparatory acts were underway for attacks on buildings of the Jewish community in Brazil.

According to information obtained by Folha, two men involved in the case have already been arrested in Brazil. Another two who were in Lebanon had their names included in Interpol's red diffusion, the channel for fugitives of the international police.

All four have Brazilian nationality. The PF also carried out 11 search and seizure warrants in Minas Gerais, São Paulo, and the Federal District. The planning would involve recruits by Hezbollah, a Shiite Islamic extremist group that operates in Lebanon and receives funding from Iran —just like the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, Israel's enemy in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement released by the PF, recruiters and recruits are to be held accountable for the crimes of "constituting or joining terrorist organizations" and "carrying out preparatory acts of terrorism". If added up, the maximum penalties for such crimes can reach 15 years and 6 months in prison. The operation had the partnership of Mossad, the intelligence agency of Israel. In a statement, the organization thanked the Brazilian security services and stated that they are working "to thwart these efforts wherever necessary". There was also cooperation from intelligence agencies in the United States.

