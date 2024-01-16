Lula Acknowledges Impasse with Paraguay over Itaipu Tariff

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), stated this Monday (15) that there are disagreements with Paraguay regarding the Itaipu tariff and advocated for a revision of the agreement with the neighboring country on the management of the binational company. The president had a meeting with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña at the Itamaraty Palace, and after the meeting, the two leaders issued a joint statement.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 15-01-2024: President Lula receives the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, during a working meeting at the Itamaraty Palace. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

Lula said he wants to conclude the contract renewal as quickly as possible and mentioned that he will go to Paraguay to continue negotiations. "I told my colleague that we will reconsider the issue of Itaipu tariffs. We have differences in tariffs, but we are willing to find a solution together, and in the coming days, we will have another meeting," he said. Itaipu was built at the turn of the 1970s to the 1980s, and at that time, the two countries signed a 50-year contract. Now, the renewal of the so-called Annex C of the agreement, which deals with the financial parameters of the partnership between the two countries, is under discussion.

Lula emphasized the need for a "deep discussion" on this part of the treaty between the countries. "I am very interested in getting this done as quickly as possible, and we can work to present a definitive solution for the new relations between Paraguay and Brazil in the management of our important Itaipu," he said. The president also stated that "Brazil has an obligation to contribute to allowing Paraguay to use the full potential of Itaipu for the growth of Paraguay." Peña, in turn, praised Lula and mentioned the importance of maintaining a good relationship with Brazil.

