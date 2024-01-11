Lula's Government Declares Support for The Complaint against Israel for Genocide in The Hague Court

Boa Vista

The Lula government announced that it will support South Africa's complaint to the UN International Court of Justice to investigate the accusation that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The African country's action was presented to the court, better known as the Hague Court, on the last day of the month.

Gaza. - EPA

The document accuses the Jewish State of violating the International Convention on Genocide, which defines the term based on five practices:

1) killing members of a specific national, ethnic, racial, or religious group;

2) causing serious physical or mental harm to them;

3) inflicting living conditions that destroy their ability to survive;

4) preventing their reproduction;

5) forcibly transferring children of that group to another location.

"In light of blatant violations of international humanitarian law, the president expressed his support for South Africa's initiative to bring the International Court of Justice into action to determine that Israel immediately cease all acts and measures that may constitute genocide or related crimes," says the Brazilian government's statement.

