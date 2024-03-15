Bolsonarism Mimics Latin American Right-Wings and Attempts to Push forward a Persecution Allegation in the US

Replicating the strategy of Latin American right-wing groups based in the US, Bolsonarists have been resorting to Washington to denounce a supposed violation of human rights suffered in Brazil, alleging political persecution and censorship.

Member of the Brazil Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro speaks at a news conference on "Brazil: Democracy, Freedom, and Rule of Law Under Attack?" outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) - AFP

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his closest allies are being investigated for a coup plot hatched in 2022 to prevent Lula (PT) from taking office and to keep the former president from power. Besides the points under investigation by the Federal Police, Bolsonaro has collected a series of previous evidence of a coup-like tone.

According to experts, the articulation in the US seeks to pave the way for a possible new Trump government and support a candidacy in the 2026 election.

The most recent example of these efforts was an attempt to hold a hearing entitled "Brazil: A Crisis of Democracy, Freedom, and the Rule of Law?" in the Human Rights Committee of the American Congress.

The event, scheduled to take place last Tuesday (12), was ultimately blocked by the Democratic wing of the body, an unusual action given the existence of a gentlemen's agreement between parties not to block each other's proposals.

