Robinho Is Arrested by the Federal Police in Santos and Begins Serving Sentence for Rape

Former footballer Robinho, 40, was arrested this Thursday (21) in Santos to begin serving a 9-year sentence for collective rape. On Wednesday, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) had determined the validity of the former footballer's conviction by the Italian judiciary.

Santos, (SP) - 21/03/2024 - Cotidiano/CRIME-ROBINHO - Federal Police vehicles are dispatched to the apartment of former player Robinho to execute the arrest warrant. (Foto: Jota Erre/Photo Premium/Folhapress) - Photo Premium

"The prisoner will undergo examination at the IML, will have a custody hearing and will be sent to the prison system," said the Federal Police (PF) in a statement.

The former player, who was revealed by Santos and played for the Brazilian national team in the 2010 World Cup, left an apartment in the Aparecida neighborhood in Santos around 7 pm, taken by an unmarked PF car. As the vehicle's windows are tinted, it was not possible to see the former footballer's face when he entered the police premises.

According to sources in the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SAP) and the PF heard by the report, the former player will be taken to the Tremembé prison. The place is known as the prison for celebrities.

