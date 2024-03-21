The Superior Court of Justice Decides Robinho Must Be Immediately Imprisoned to Serve Sentence for Rape in Brazil

José Marques and Ana Pompeu

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided this Wednesday (20) to validate Italy's sentence that convicted former soccer player Robson de Souza, known as Robinho, to prison for the crime of collective rape, initially in a closed regime.

By the decision, he must be immediately imprisoned. The STJ determined that the Federal Justice in Santos be informed to comply with the sentence.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 01, 2008 Manchester City's Brazilian footballer Robinho attends a team training session in Manchester, north-west England. -. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP) ORG XMIT: AA011 - AFP

The case gathered 9 votes to 2 in favor of understanding the validity of the Italian sentence, advocated by the rapporteur Francisco Falcão.

Minister Raul Araújo disagreed with the evaluation and voted for the Italian conviction not to be valid in Brazil. Minister Benedito Gonçalves followed the same understanding.

Robinho's lawyer, José Eduardo Rangel de Alckmin, said he would file a habeas corpus with the Supreme Federal Court for his client to await the analysis of the appeals in freedom.

The court did not analyze whether Robinho committed the crime or not, but only whether he should serve in Brazil the sentence to which he was convicted in Italy.

Read the article in the original language