Elon Musk's Attack on a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Sparks Reaction and Calls for Regulation

Brasília and Curitiba

Attacks by entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), against rulings by justice Alexandre de Moraes involving the platform have prompted reactions from the Supreme Court (STF) in defense of the enforcement of judicial decisions. The president of the court, Luís Roberto Barroso, released a statement on Monday (8th) affirming that judicial decisions may be subject to appeal, but never to deliberate non-compliance.

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk, on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) - AFP

Justice Edson Fachin told Folha that failing to comply with them is "subversion of the order." There were also reactions in the National Congress and in the Lula government (PT). The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), also called for regulation of social media on Monday, currently stalled in the Chamber of Deputies.

Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), the government's leader in the Senate, stated via social media that the regulation of digital platforms "is absolutely necessary, not because of this unfounded offense by this entrepreneur, but because the law is a code of conduct for everyone, including billionaires."

"The message sent by Brazilian institutions is that the country's Constitution cannot be violated. This has nothing to do with censorship. It has to do with lack of respect for Brazil," he wrote.

The Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias, said that big tech companies need to be held accountable and respect the laws of the countries where they operate. First Lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, stated that Musk undermines the sovereignty of the country. Although neither Moraes nor Musk were named directly, Barroso's statement was an internal reaction to the episode and the possibility that the attacks might incite further reactions to the ministers' decisions.

The idea behind the statement was for the court to reinforce institutionally that judicial decisions should not be disrespected, in an open stance signed by the head of the Judiciary.

This text was not requested by Moraes, and its terms were not discussed between the rapporteur of the militia inquiry and the president of the Supreme Court. After being drafted, it was simply forwarded by Barroso to Moraes, so that he would be aware of the position. In the statement, the president of the Supreme Court stated that the court has acted and will continue to act in the protection of institutions and that any company operating in Brazil is subject to the Constitution, laws, and decisions of the authorities.

