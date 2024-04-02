Lula May Encourage the Return of Democracy in Venezuela, says Nicolás Maduro's opponent

Buenos Aires

Having just turned 80, Corina Yoris was appointed by the coalition of Venezuelan opposition parties as a presidential candidate. However, on the 25th, she saw her debut in institutional politics frustrated when she failed to register on the electoral platform.

Corina Yoris, replacement for the upcoming elections of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, on March 22, 2024. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) - AFP

To avoid losing the spot, the coalition registered former diplomat Edmundo González in place of Yoris. However, they repeatedly state that the plan is to replace his name with hers by the 20th, something possible under electoral rules.

A graduate in philosophy and letters and a PhD in history, Corina has been working as a university professor for decades.

From her home in the Venezuelan capital via video call, she comments to Folha on the role of the Lula government (PT) and the current situation in her country.

"Lula's recent statements support the restoration of democracy in the country. They help the regime make room for the possibility of free elections. And I think the responses given [by Caracas] are disrespectful in terms of international diplomatic language," she says.

Read the article in the original language