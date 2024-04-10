Lula Sends a Message to Musk, and Justice Cites Bad faith in Denying X's Request in Brazil

Brasília

President Lula (PT) said on Tuesday (9) that world billionaires need to learn to preserve the forest, in reference to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), who has been attacking Jusctice Alexandre de Moraes of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the current government. Earlier this week, First Lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, had already criticized Musk for his recent statements related to Brazil, stating that the businessman undermines the country's sovereignty. Members of the Executive and the PT also spoke out against the businessman. "Today we have people who do not believe that deforestation, wildfires, harm planet Earth, and many people do not take seriously what it means to maintain forests, life on the planet, and that there is nowhere to run. There are even billionaires trying to make rockets, trips, to see if they find a place outside," said Lula without mentioning Musk by name. "He [billionaire] will have to learn to live here, to use much of the money he has to help preserve this, improve people's lives."

BRASILIA, DF, 09-04-2024 President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (FOTO Gabriela Biló /Folhapress) - Folhapress

The president's statement was made during the launch ceremony of the Union Program with Municipalities for the Reduction of Deforestation and Forest Fires in the Amazon. On the other side of the Three Powers Square, also on Tuesday, Moraes denied a request from the Brazilian arm of the network controlled by Musk for the responsibility for judicial measures to fall on the international X. Moraes stated that the request "borders on bad faith litigation."

"The applicant company seeks a true jurisdictional immunity clause, for which there is no provision in the national legal order," he said. "The fact that one of the so-called international operators is part of its corporate structure suggests an abuse of legal personality, as it could choose not to comply with Brazilian court orders without suffering any consequences, covered by its representative in Brazil." In a petition sent to the judge, lawyers for the Brazilian branch of the platform controlled by businessman Elon Musk argued that the office has "no capacity to interfere in the administration and operation of the platform, nor authority to make decisions regarding compliance with judicial orders in this regard."

Moraes recalled that the platform has complied with Brazilian judicial determinations for years, in addition to participating in meetings at both the STF and TSE (Superior Electoral Court), regarding the criminal use of social media in the electoral process.

