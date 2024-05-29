Brazil Withdraws Ambassador from Israel Without Naming a Replacement

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed the former ambassador to Israel Frederico Meyer to be Brazil's special representative to the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Switzerland. The decision is in the Official Gazette of the Union this Wednesday (29).
He held the position of ambassador in Tel Aviv until February of this year, when he returned to Brazil following a diplomatic crisis between the countries. No replacement has been designated so far.
In that month, Lula stated during a trip to Ethiopia that Israel's offensive in Gaza after Hamas terrorist attacks resembled what Adolf Hitler did when he "decided to kill the Jews."