Brazilian Baby Taken to Darién Jungle without Authorization Returns Home after 5 Months

After being abducted by her father and taken through the perilous Darién Gap route towards the United States, a Brazilian baby has finally returned home after five months. The Darién Gap, a treacherous stretch of jungle between Colombia and Panama, is known for its dangerous conditions, including harsh terrain and the presence of criminal groups.

Verônica Maravilha Simão Antônio, 18, is an Angolan living in São Paulo. She came to Brazil to have her baby, but last December, the girl was taken by her biological father to the Darién jungle in Panama in an attempt to reach the United States without the mother's authorization.

The child’s unauthorized journey sparked a search and rescue effort, resulting in her eventual recovery. The Brazilian government, in cooperation with Panamanian authorities, worked to bring her back safely to Brazil.

Meanwhile, another Brazilian girl who was also found on this route remains in a shelter in Panama. Efforts are ongoing to reunite her with her family. The Brazilian authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to ensure the safety and well-being of the child in the shelter.

