Brazilian Police Are Compiling a List of Fugitives from January 8th to Request their Extradition to Argentina

Brasília

The Federal Police is preparing a list of the fugitives from the January 8th investigations who are in Argentina. The goal is to send it to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to initiate extradition processes.

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL, 08.01.2023: Protesters in a coup protest. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress) - Folhapress

The Federal Police identified that there are more than 60 people under investigation for the coup attacks in the country led by Javier Milei, an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Investigators have information that some of them are trying to seek refuge in the neighboring country, hence the intention to extradite them. The extradition process starts with the STF and goes through the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs.

The Brazilians targeted for extradition requests are being investigated in Operation Lesa Pátria.

The requests must be supported with material gathered by the Federal Police during investigations targeting crimes of violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d'état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction, and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.

Read the article in the original language