Musk's Accusations against Brazilian Justice Boost Attacks on the Judiciary on Social Media

São Paulo

Elon Musk's accusations against Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court have led to a surge in attacks on the Judiciary on social media, according to a survey by the Democracy at Stake institute.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 13, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo - REUTERS

In April, there were 70 million interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube regarding judicial courts. The number surpassed the 60 million observed in October 2022, amid the presidential elections.

Since then, interactions and posts on the topic have decreased, and there was a period of stability interrupted by the clash between Musk and the minister.

The interactions were mostly from far-right accounts, according to the institute's criteria. The group generated more than 15 million interactions from April 5 to 11, when Musk intensified the clash with Moraes, compared to 2 million fueled by accounts considered progressive.

In early April, Musk promised to "overturn restrictions" on X imposed by Moraes and said the minister should resign or face impeachment.

