Pará Relies on Airbnb, Temporary Village, and Cruises to Address Room Shortage Exceeding 30,000 for COP30

Belém

Part of the approximately 32,000 beds that, according to Pará authorities, the city of Belém needs to provide to host COP30 (UN climate conference) will be distributed among luxury cruises, a temporary village, and Airbnb rentals.

Banner for Brazil at COP30 - Divulgação

This is the current plan of the state government to host the United Nations summit, which will take place at the end of 2025. Infrastructure bottlenecks have generated skepticism among foreign diplomats and even members of the Lula government (PT) about Belém's ability to host the mega-event.

In total, the Pará government estimates that between R$4 billion and R$5 billion will be invested in infrastructure works. About R$1 billion will be funded with resources from Itaipu, R$2.3 billion will come from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) financing, and the rest from the state administration. Organizers estimate that the Pará capital can receive up to 50,000 people. Currently, they say, the city has 18,000 beds available.

Read the article in the original language