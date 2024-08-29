Justice Moraes Orders Musk to Appoint a Representative in Brazil or Face Suspension

Brasília

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court, summoned entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), to appoint within 24 hours a new legal representative of the company in Brazil, under penalty of suspension of the social network's activities.

Moraes summons Musk to appoint a representative in Brazil - Reuters

The summons was made in a post on the official Supreme Court page on X, in which the profile of the entrepreneur and the Global Government Affairs of the social network were tagged.

Moraes ordered Musk "to appoint, within 24 hours, the name and qualification of the new legal representative of X Brazil, within national territory, duly proven with the Commercial Registry of the State of São Paulo."

If a representative is not appointed, the justice said, the social network will be suspended "until the court orders are effectively complied with and the daily fines paid."

On the 17th, X accused Moraes of threatening to imprison its employees and announced the closure of its office in Brazil.