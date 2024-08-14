Lula Suggested Calling a New Election in Venezuela to Resolve the Crisis

During a ministerial meeting, President Lula raised the possibility of calling new elections in Venezuela as a solution to the ongoing crisis in the neighboring country.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 9, 2024. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo - Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/REUTERS

The dictator Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed re-elected shortly after the July 28 election, but the result is widely contested by the opposition and regional leaders.

A group of countries, including Brazil, has been pressuring the regime to release the minutes that would prove the fairness of the election.

According to accounts from those present at the meeting, Lula stated that the election results could not be accepted without proof that they were clean. Otherwise, the President said, Maduro would have to call for a new election or be forever labeled a dictator.