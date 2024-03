Em sua sétima edição, o Congresso de Editores da Europa e da América Latina divulgou documento defendendo a liberdade de imprensa, apontando preocupação com a sustentação financeira dos veículos de comunicação e discutindo a adoção de ferramentas de inteligência artificial nas Redações, entre outros assuntos.

O grupo inclui editores, inclusive da Folha, que trabalham em publicações dos dois continentes e esteve reunido na semana passada em Madri e Bruxelas.

O documento final, que pode ser lido abaixo em espanhol e em inglês, foi encaminhado ao Parlamento Europeu.

BRUSSELS DECLARATION

MARCH 21, 2024

1.- Defense of Press Freedom

We, the publishers of Europe and Latin America, reaffirm our unrestricted commitment to freedom of information, a fundamental pillar of democracy.

We urge the protection and promotion of freedom of expression and the independence of the media in all circumstances.

Political pressure and threats represent significant challenges that must be fought unconditionally, at all times, places and circumstances.

From EditoRed we express our unconditional support to those journalists in whose countries political conditions do not allow them to fully exercise their work.

The right to inform and freedom of expression are fundamental guarantees of every human being and, therefore, their defense is imperative. EditoRed is committed to its support, and will invite its associates to disseminate the journalistic work of professionals who in their countries may see the free exercise of their tasks conditioned.

The Publishers Association will denounce any attempt of coercion and/or persecution of journalists, wherever it occurs and whoever causes it.

2.- Financial sustainability and digital transformation

The decrease in advertising revenues and the fall in print subscriptions, competition from digital media not related to communication, especially from platforms, have endangered the financial sustainability of the media, authorship and/or intellectual property rights, and informative autonomy.

There is growing concern about the fairness of the relationship between publishers and digital platforms, in terms of monetization of content, fair distribution of advertising revenues and the impact on editorial independence.

Publishers need to find legal support from States and international organizations to make investments profitable, ensure respect and legal income for workers, and independence, while helping to develop strategies for transition to next-generation digital formats that maintain the quality and credibility of the news, the competitiveness of the media, and allow the exploration of sustainable business models in the digital environment.

3.- Artificial Intelligence

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into media newsrooms is transforming the way information is produced and presented. Editors must be attentive to the ethical and practical challenges associated with the use of AI, while using its capabilities to improve efficiency and accuracy in news generation.

The EU AI Law, now adopted, primarily addresses the "output" aspects of Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, we believe that a serious regulatory oversight has occurred, as, although digital news publishers represent the essential prerequisite for the input of verified AI training content, the European regulator has left them out of the value chain generated by AI systems. If such legal dysfunction is not corrected, AI systems trained on unreliable digital content will amplify the spread of misinformation. Only fair remuneration will allow digital news publishers to invest in the creation of verified content.

In this regard, we believe there are six key requirements to be able to sustain a diverse European and Latin American media landscape:

1. Clear commitment to copyright: In principle, any use of copyrighted content generated by AI should be covered by the scope of copyright. This commitment must be adapted to the evolving technological landscape of generative AI models.

2. Protection of updated content: implement measures to protect newly published digital news content used for generative AI training and input purposes for a defined period after its initial release.

3. Enforceable remuneration: Unwaivable and enforceable through collecting societies or through legally established arbitration mechanisms.

4. Reversal of the burden of proof and transparency obligations: Shift the burden of proof to AI providers so that they must demonstrate lawful use of the content. In addition, AI providers must document and make publicly available detailed information with evidence of the source of the rights holders' use of the content. A summary of the training and input data used is insufficient.

5. Applicability of European copyright law: assert that acts of AI providers, in particular reproductions, occur within the EU. Member states are under the jurisdiction of European copyright law, regardless of the location of the server.

6. Opt-out in text and data mining: Opt-out mechanisms should be established for text and data mining systems, without affecting search engine indexing. In addition, text and data mining shall be combined with an enforceable right to remuneration.

4.- Ethics and journalistic responsibility. Disinformation and fake news.

Editorial responsibility and journalistic ethics are fundamental to preserve public trust in the media. Editors must commit to standards of excellence in fact-checking, fairness in news reporting and transparency in correcting errors, in order to counteract the proliferation of disinformation and fake news.

Editors and communicators face the challenge of countering disinformation and fake news spread through social media and other online channels as they assume their responsibility to report on sensitive issues, manage the privacy of individuals, and address complex dilemmas related to freedom of expression. All of this requires a proactive approach to fact-checking, ensuring accuracy and quality of content, and educating the public about the importance of reliable and verified journalism.

We therefore reaffirm our commitment to integrity and ethics in the practice of journalism. We will strive to continue promoting standards of quality and rigor in the information we offer to our readers, applying principles of transparency, truthfulness and responsibility in our editorial work.

5.- Diversity and inclusion

Editors seek to ensure that the news they disseminate accurately and fairly reflects the diversity of their audiences and communities. This involves not only recruiting diverse journalists and editors, but also ensuring equitable coverage of diversity-related topics such as racial, gender, sexual orientation and other issues relevant to different segments of society.

We are committed to amplifying and promoting the diversity of voices in the media, including representation of ethnic, cultural, linguistic and social minorities. We recognize the value of diverse storytelling and the importance of countering hate speech and discrimination through our publications.

We are also committed to develop efforts to listen to the audience, understand their information needs, know and use in a journalistic manner the narrative forms that are closest to them, and engage with the community in projects that seek to provide solutions to problems that are relevant to them.

6.- Promotion of the Culture of Peace

We advocate the promotion of a culture of peace through our publications, encouraging dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful conflict resolution. We are committed to fostering narratives that promote mutual understanding, tolerance and respect for cultural diversity in our editorial content.

We condemn armed conflicts, terrorism, drug trafficking, mafias, slavery, everything that generates human suffering, inequality or restrictions on the freedom of individuals and peoples.

In the current international context, we are particularly concerned about the situation created as a result of the unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This conflict is generating within and outside its borders, enormous difficulties for the free exercise of journalism.

We denounce the conditions in which information professionals are working in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in a high number of journalists killed and injured in the exercise of their work, essential for international public opinion to know the reality of the conflict.

Likewise, we wish to express our rejection of the attacks on freedom of expression and the right to information that are being carried out by the public authorities in different states of the European Union and Latin America. As has been noted throughout the Congress by the Association's editors, this year we must especially point out the cases experienced in Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba and Hungary. On the other hand, we note that these difficulties to exercise free journalism have begun to dissipate in Poland, as a result of the political change in the country.

A general concern for editors is the growing threat to the profession posed by the narco phenomenon, which has had a particular impact this year in Ecuador, producing a real state crisis.

7.- Commitment to humanitarian crises

We recognize the need for collaboration to report accurately and responsibly on humanitarian crises, forced displacement and situations of vulnerability. We commit to amplify the voices of those affected by these crises and to promote solidarity and empathy through our publications.

We pledge to continue to be advocates for human rights through our publications, providing a platform for the denunciation of rights violations and for awareness and action in favor of social justice and equality for all.

8.- Support for Education and Media Literacy

We reaffirm our conviction in the transformative power of education and commit ourselves to support initiatives that promote media literacy, access to education and the construction of fairer and more inclusive societies through the editorial content we offer.

9.- Protection of Journalists

We stress the importance of ensuring the safety of journalists in conflict zones and high-risk environments. We call on the authorities, journalistic companies and professional organizations to adopt concrete measures to ensure the safe exercise of journalistic work, and to investigate and punish attacks and threats to journalists.

10 -. Development of strategic alliances between press publishers in Europe and Latin America

It is essential to promote editorial collaboration, the exchange of resources and the amplification of diverse voices in the field of information. The creation of support and cooperation networks among media outlets, such as EditoRed, strengthens the capacity of editors to face common challenges and fosters mutual enrichment through regional and global perspectives.