Brazil has 203 million inhabitants, 4.7 million less than expected, shows Census

Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

Brazil has 203.1 million inhabitants, according to the first data from the 2022 Demographic Census, released this Wednesday (28) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The result represents 4.7 million fewer people than the previous survey.

In December of last year, the institute itself calculated the population at 207.8 million. This preview was composed of initial Census data, in addition to projections.

Public relations Higor Goncalves on Avenida Paulista; he doesn't want to have children - Zanone Fraissat/Folhapress

The definitive result for 2022 shows that the Brazilian population has grown since 2010. The pace, however, is decreasing more and more.

The number of residents represents an increase of 6.5% (12.3 million more) compared to the previous Census, when the country had 190.8 million inhabitants. This means that the growth rate was 0.52% per year.

This is the lowest level ever recorded in a census in Brazil. The first occurred 150 years earlier, in 1872. The historical series released by the IBGE shows that the annual growth rate has already reached 2.99% in the transition from 1950 to 1960.