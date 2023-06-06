Justice Sets Date for Trial that Could Make Bolsonaro Ineligible

Brasília

The president of the TSE (Supreme Electoral Court), Justice Alexandre de Moraes, scheduled for June 22 the trial that could make former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible.

The legal action that goes to the vote analyzes whether a meeting promoted by Bolsonaro with ambassadors at the Palácio do Alvorada, in July last year, constitutes abuse of political power. At the time, the then-president made accusations against the electoral system without presenting evidence.

Justice schedules trial date that could render Jair Bolsonaro ineligible - EPA via BBC

If he is declared ineligible, Bolsonaro, 68, will not be able to run for eight years – a period that counts from the 2022 election.

The Attorney General's Office stated that distortions and untruths repeated by the former president during the meeting with the ambassadors and the insinuations that the Electoral Justice had the intention of benefiting the opposing candidate unduly influenced part of the electorate to distrust the electoral system, which was confirmed by notorious facts, "some of them violent, of non-conformity with the results of the presidential elections".

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language