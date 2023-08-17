Petrobras Foresees at Least 5 Years to Sell Oil from the Mouth of the Amazon River, after License

Brasília

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, stated that the sale of oil from the equatorial margin, where the mouth of the Amazon River's basin is located, should only take place at least five years after a possible authorization from Ibama (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources ).

CABO ORANGE, AMAPÁ, BRASIL, 2016: Cabo Orange National Park. The coastline of the Amapá state, at the northernmost tip of Brazil, is in the sights of the international oil industry. The area encompasses diverse biomes. .Credito Victor Moriyama / Greenpeace - Victor Moriyama / Greenpeace

Prates also pointed out that it could take longer, since, even if the drilling is approved, it is necessary, first, to confirm the existence of oil in the place and, later, to see if its exploration is economically viable — only then would a platform for the operation be built. "This well was licensed, the well was drilled... It doesn't mean, however, that it will start producing tomorrow," he said during a session at the Senate Infrastructure Committee.

If the feasibility of exploration is confirmed, then Petrobras needs to ask the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) to renew its authorization to sell the product and, from then on, set up its station, which lasts for about three years, even according to Prates. "So we are talking here of at least five to eight years to have the first oil in this area, if we receive the license later this year, or at the beginning of next year", he concluded.

Translated by Cassy Dias

