Japan Will No Longer Require Visas from Brazilians on Trips of up to 90 Days

Brasília

The government of Brazil announced an agreement with Japan for the reciprocal exemption of visas between the countries.

Lula with Fumio Kishida - Ricardo Stuckert

The exemption, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, benefits people on trips lasting up to 90 days. The rule takes effect on September 30 and is initially valid for three years.

"With the measure, Brazilian and Japanese tourists will be able to visit Japan and Brazil without the need to obtain visas", says the note from the Itamaraty ( Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

In May, President Lula met with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, who announced on the occasion that Japan would "initiate procedures for the introduction of short-term visa exemption for holders of regular Brazilian passports".

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language