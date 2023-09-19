Lula and Zelenski Will Meet on the Sides of the UN General Assembly

NOVA YORK and BRASÍLIA

President Lula will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, this Wednesday (20). The meeting will take place at the hotel where the Brazilian leader is staying.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - REUTERS

Lula is in New York, USA, on the occasion of the UN General Assembly. The Brazilian government offered two options of dates to the Ukrainian leader, who confirmed his participation.

The confirmation comes after a rumored disagreement between the leaders during the G7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan), in May, an event in which both participated as guests.

The Brazilian government stated that it had offered Zelenski three options of schedule at the time and that he "simply did not show up."

Later, in an interview in Kyiv with Folha and other Latin American vehicles, the Ukrainian president gave a different version, saying that his team was not to blame for the episode.

During the conversation, he also criticized Lula for the lack of support for the creation of a special international court to judge crimes of aggression in the war with Russia.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language