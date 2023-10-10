Brazilian who Disappeared in Rave Attacked by Hamas in Israel Is Found Dead

Boa Vista

One of the Brazilians who were at the rave attacked by the terrorist group Hamas in Israel this weekend, Ranani Glazer, 23, is dead.

Ranani Nidejelski Glazer (Reprodução/@reineinai Instagram) - Reprodução

The information was confirmed by the young man's aunt to Folha on Monday night (9). Glazer was with two Brazilians - his girlfriend, Rafaela Treistman, and his friend, Rafael Zimerman - at a party near the Gaza Strip on Saturday night (7) when it was invaded by militants from the Palestinian terrorist faction.

Armed men surrounded the place, threw grenades, and fired at them. More than 260 people died at the rave. It is not clear if the Brazilian is already accounted for in this figure, nor if he is part of the total number of victims of the conflict that started on Saturday.



